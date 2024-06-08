Aston Villa now have the opportunity to secure the signing of a long-term transfer target for free in the summer transfer window.

Despite a terrible end to their Premier League campaign, Unai Emery’s side qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 1982, finishing only two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

This not only benefits the club financially but opens up new opportunities to convince players to join who would have before overlooked the club.

A main priority for the Spanish manager is to bring in another body to help sure up the middle of the park in order to cope with the demanding schedule that comes with Champions League football.

The club have the perfect opportunity to secure the signing of a Premier League proven midfielder on a free transfer who the club once targeted.

Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi is set to be a free agent with his contract at the King Power Stadium expiring at the end end of this month.

Despite securing promotion back to the Premier League after finishing first in the Championship, the 27-year-old is reportedly hesitant about committing his future to the Foxes.

With Enzo Maresca departing the club last month to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, it may lead to Ndidi following suit and joining Emery’s side if Aston Villa are open to the deal.