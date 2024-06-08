This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Big week ahead for Man United and ten Hag

Man United’s end of season review is set to conclude next week, and we wait for their decision on Erik ten Hag. For sure the review is on the manager… and also on more key topics. Injuries are being discussed, also the transfer strategy from recent years, because Man United want to improve in many areas. Of course, the manager decision is the key one. West Ham really close to signing Luis Guilherme West Ham have been busy in the transfer market and Luis Guilherme is really close, I’d say one step away. We have to wait for the medical and contract signing, but the agreement with Palmeiras for €30m package is done. There have been many other names mentioned in the media – Samu Omorodion, Rwan Cruz, Simon Banza – and we will see many links, but they’re not something really close now. No change on Bruno Guimarães but his release clause is still valid

The situation hasn’t changed at Newcastle. They will try their best to keep their stars as Howe said.

For Bruno Guimarães, there’s a release clause and that’s it – Newcastle have no power whatsoever until June 23, which is the day when the clause will expire.

On any other player, it’s quiet now but things depend on the proposals as always.

No chance Raheem Sterling is joining Fenerbahce

The strikers’ market is slowing entering important weeks and things will happen in June, but someone who is not planning to make a move at least as of now is Raheem Sterling.

He isn’t leaving Chelsea and joining Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, even if the Turkish club are willing to make very good investments for the Portuguese manager.

I repeat, there is absolutely nothing between Raheem Sterling and Fenerbahçe. Zero. No contracts ongoing, no negotiations ongoing, no talks.

We will follow the situation but everything is really quiet around Sterling at the moment.

Interesting days ahead for Joshua Zirkzee

There is something important happening around the future of Joshua Zirkzee, one of the most interesting and talented strikers in Europe and in the world.

He has two specific clauses in his contract. One is for Bayern to buy back the player for almost €20m and so they have this big possibility but they still need to agree with the player on that.

Joshua Zirkzee’s priority is to stay in Italy because he’s really happy there and believes that Italian football is a perfect step to continue his career after he did very well at Bologna last season.

So what’s going to happen guys? AC Milan are really advancing on this deal. It’s really, really concrete. Milan have started talks and they informed Bologna in the last 48 hours that they are prepared to pay the release clause of €40m, but they need to agree everything else on the player side.

The player himself is really keen on Milan and his family are also keen. Now it’s up to Milan to close the deal with the player and his agent. Agreement is needed on the length of the contract, salary, bonuses and also commission before this one can be a ‘here we go.’

Napoli want Lukaku as Osimhen replacement

It’s important to mention that Victor Osimhen’s priority as I already told you is still to leave Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Next week he will speak to his camp and assess all the possible options. He’s not going to Chelsea, that’s not a new story for us, it’s my position since May, but there is still movement around Victor Osimhen, so we want to watch how things develop in the next weeks.

Napoli want to replace him with Romelu Lukaku but it’s not going to be easy because Chelsea insists on a £38m fee. The exit clause in his contract at the moment is expensive for Napoli but Antonio Conte wants Lukaku and the club will try to make it happen.

Lukaku also has some interest from Saudi and he spoke very highly of Saudi football recently, so that’s also a possibility for his future.

Benjamin Sesko to make a decision soon

The most important thing for Benjamin Sesko to decide upon first of all is whether to accept RB Leipzig’s proposal of a contract extension and bigger salary. He has to tell them his feelings before the Euros, and whether he will stay and extend or leave and try a new experience.

Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have presented their projects and all three clubs are waiting to hear from Benjamin Sesko.

They all have different projects, different ideas, a different vision and obviously different plans as well as different kinds of proposals in terms of salary.

I can guarantee to you that, as of today, Benjamin Sesko has still not decided where he will go, but he had some contacts with the clubs to understand about the projects and he will decide in the crucial days ahead.

Nothing official on Ederson yet despite Liverpool rumours

We heard reports of a bid from Liverpool for Ederson, but what I’m hearing at the moment is that Atalanta have not received anything official.

They know that there is interest but they absolutely want to keep the player at the club. Why? Because there’s potential for Atalanta to sell Teun Koopmeiners, with Juventus leading the race for the Dutch midfielder.

They have already advanced on personal terms with Koopmeiners, and the idea of Atalanta is to sell just one player.

It’s also true that Liverpool made contact with the agents of Ederson recently to understand the situation, but it doesn’t mean that he’s going there.

Liverpool are just exploring the market before deciding which players they will go after.

Arda Guler to stay at Real Madrid next season

A top target this summer will be Arda Güler. Many clubs are interested in a loan deal, and trust me, Real Madrid have already received more than six or seven proposals.

It’s not about proposals, but it’s about clubs who will be interested in signing up Arda Güler on loan for one season with guaranteed game time. So there are plenty of options for Arda Güler.

The situation as of today, at the beginning of June, from what I’m hearing is that Real Madrid and the player remain on the same page. They want to continue together next season. So what Ancelotti said in public is what they are sharing in private; Arda Güler is expected to stay at Real Madrid next season.

This is the feeling and the idea of the player and of the club, so we have to see what’s going to be decided during the summer.

Barcelona board to sit down with Flick to discuss transfers

On Barcelona there are 100 reports per day about all sorts of goings on at the club in terms of transfers, but the truth is that the Barça board and Hansi Flick will start discussing their options from next week.

There are some players set to leave like Marcos Alonso, Oriol Romeu, Clement Lenglet… but these, and more, all has to be discussed.

No decision on Archie Gray

No decision has been made on Archie Gray’s future yet, it’s crucial to see what Leeds United want to do.

There are several clubs keeping a close eye on him, not just one to mention. In England and in Germany there’s strong interest in the player.