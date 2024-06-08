Video: Diogo Jota equalises for Portugal minutes after being subbed on

The Liverpool forward scored for Portugal just three minutes after being subbed on during their international friendly on Saturday evening.

With the European Championship kicking off next Friday, teams are taking part in friendlies as they put in their last-minute preparations to get ready for the tournament.

In one of the most competitive games, Croatia take on Portugal in the Estadio Nacional in Oeiras with the travelling side taking an early lead through Luka Modric.

Portugal then equalised just after the break, with Diogo Jota coming off the bench and tapping home within only three minutes.