Newcastle United are set to intensify their pursuit of a new goalkeeper, with Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia being the club’s preferred choice.

The Premier League club has seen the 23-year-old Georgian several times, and Eddie Howe, the manager, is a huge admirer of the 6′ 6″ goalkeeper.

In order to compete with their 32-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, Newcastle are eager to add a new goalkeeper in the summer.

The player from Georgia is currently getting ready for Euro 2024, which will be his country’s first trip to the competition.

Despite being only 23 years old, Mamardashvili has been a standout in La Liga during the last three seasons.

Spanish outlet Super Deporte (via Newcastle World) asserts that Mamardashvili is available in the transfer window for £35 million and that Valencia must sell players first to generate their transfer funds.

The report has mentioned Newcastle as the team leading the race to complete the signature of the goalkeeper.

Howe is determined to strengthen Newcastle’s defense for the upcoming campaign after the team gave up 62 goals in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Newcastle United will be busy in the transfer market

The Magpies need to sign players to add depth to their squad after the injury crisis they suffered last season hampered their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Pope was one of the players who suffered a long term injury and his replacements; Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius were not convincing enough.

The club have decided to back Howe in the transfer window and he will be looking to add players in all positions.