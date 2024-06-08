England squad number hints at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate confirmed his England squad for Euro 2024 on Thursday and with the team’s numbers for the tournament now made public, there could be a hint regarding the role of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in Germany.

With Southgate trimming his squad down from 33 players to 26 this week, the cut saw Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and James Trafford all miss out.

That allowed the English boss to focus on the stars that will be at the Euros when the Three Lions played Iceland on Friday night at Wembley.

The performance was a concern ahead of their opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia, but there may be some comfort in the fact that England’s best team was not on the pitch.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold did not start the game in London but that may not be the case in Germany as the squad numbers for the Euros have now been made public.

Will Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold start for England?

According to Henry Winter, Alexander-Arnold will wear the number eight shirt at Euro 2024, which hints that the Liverpool star could start in a holding role for the Three Lions against Serbia.

The 25-year-old excelled in the position against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday but was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice for the Iceland clash.

With Jude Bellingham still to return to the England starting 11, it remains to be seen how Southgate will line-up at the Euros. Alexander-Arnold’s shirt number is a positive sign for the Liverpool star’s chances of being in the opening team, but it ultimately means nothing as Southgate will select who deems fits his system best.