Louis van Gaal has backed Erik ten Hag to remain at Manchester United with the Dutch manager coming under pressure after a disappointing season.

The Red Devils finished in eighth place in the Premier League table, their lowest finish in the history of the competition and 15 points worse off compared to last season.

Although Manchester United bested their city rivals to lift the FA Cup trophy, the pressure on Ten Hag’s shoulder has never been greater as his future at Old Trafford seems to be called into question daily.

After the recent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club, many fans are expecting a busy summer with the Dutch manager a major question mark.

Van Gaal backs Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

But many people have backed the former Ajax coach, the latest being his fellow countryman Van Gaal who spoke with Sky Sports.

“Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and also first year qualifying for the Champions League so I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time but I can also be more critical.” He said as quoted by the Mirror.

“He has not done it fantastically – you can give criticism – but he has also shown he is a good manager.”

Van Gaal knows all too well the pressure and spotlight that comes with the Manchester United job as he managed the club for two years before being sacked in May 2016.

Fans will be optimistic about the summer transfer window, however, with the club expected to heavily invest in some new faces.

A major area to improve is their defence with injuries throughout last season exploiting their thin squad depth in that area.

The latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who has impressed immensely for the Toffees and at just 21, could be the perfect signing for Ten Hag.