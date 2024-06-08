Julian Nagelsmann has shut down the debate regarding Germany’s goalkeeper position at Euro 2024.

Die Mannschaft enter this summer’s championships under immense pressure as hosts, especially after failing to make it past the round of 16 in each of their last three major tournaments — a run that includes two consecutive World Cup group stage exits.

It’s been a tough final preparation period for Germany, who could only beat Greece 2-1 in their last pre-tournament friendly on Friday following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

And that victory was tainted by a mistake that saw goalkeeper Manuel Neuer divert a weak shot from Christos Tzolis into the path of Giorgos Masouras, who needed no second invitation to put Greece 1-0 up in Gladbach.

“It always takes several people to score a goal like that. But I look at myself and I should have done better to get the ball away,” Neuer said of his mistake after the match (via RTL).

Nagelsmann shuts down Neuer debate

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Pascal Groß spared Neuer’s blushes. However, many have been left wondering if the Bayern Munich goalkeeper — who is now 38 years old — should drop to the bench in favour of Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

This is Neuer’s second high-profile mistake in a month after he made a similar error in Bayern’s Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat to Real Madrid, allowing Joselu to score and turn the tide of the match.

Germany boss Nagelsmann was asked about Neuer’s status as No.1 after Friday’s match but was in no mood to fuel a debate.

“I won’t let any discussion arise, even if everyone tries to start one,” Nagelsmann responded when asked by RTL (via iMiaSanMia) about Germany’s goalkeeper spot.

Germany open Euro 2024 with a clash against Scotland in Munich on Friday evening, followed by Group A matches against Hungary and Switzerland.