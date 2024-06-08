Hirving Lozano has described his move to new MLS outfit San Diego FC as a ‘golden opportunity’.
The 70-time Mexico international has signed from Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12m and will become the first-ever Designated Player in San Diego FC history.
San Diego are due to join MLS for the 2025 season, with Lozano remaining with PSV for the rest of this year.
Still only 28 years old, Lozano’s signing is considered a major coup for Major League Soccer, which continues to grow at a rapid rate as a competitive force in the football landscape.
And Lozano is not just here for a big payday or laidback lifestyle. The forward is a veteran of four league title wins across three different countries, while he’s played in two World Cups for El Tri.
“God willing, be a champion with San Diego,” Lozano told the official MLS site when asked what his goals are in the United States. “That’s an important dream. Leave a great mark here in San Diego with this team.
“… This is a golden opportunity for me.”
Lozano to arrive in San Diego ‘full of good vibes’
Located just a short drive from the border, the City of San Diego alone is home to over 330,000 Mexicans.
With that in mind, Lozano should prove an incredibly popular figure at his new club.
hi, I’m Chucky. wanna play? pic.twitter.com/m3BF6cEhM9
— San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) June 6, 2024
The forward is excited to help get a new franchise off the ground and hopes he can be an inspiration for his compatriots in San Diego.
“I think this is a great opportunity to help a club, help their project,” Lozano said. “I’m full of energy and full of good vibes to try to make history. That’s what I want. I’ve left my mark at every club I’ve played at, and to come to San Diego and leave my mark here is very important.”
He added: “Honestly, the project feels like my life, so I identify a lot with it. I think it’s a great project. I think we can give many young players the chance to grow and have a better life so close to Mexico. Personally, my goal is always to leave a mark in Mexico.”