Hirving Lozano has described his move to new MLS outfit San Diego FC as a ‘golden opportunity’.

The 70-time Mexico international has signed from Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12m and will become the first-ever Designated Player in San Diego FC history.

San Diego are due to join MLS for the 2025 season, with Lozano remaining with PSV for the rest of this year.

Still only 28 years old, Lozano’s signing is considered a major coup for Major League Soccer, which continues to grow at a rapid rate as a competitive force in the football landscape.

And Lozano is not just here for a big payday or laidback lifestyle. The forward is a veteran of four league title wins across three different countries, while he’s played in two World Cups for El Tri.

“God willing, be a champion with San Diego,” Lozano told the official MLS site when asked what his goals are in the United States. “That’s an important dream. Leave a great mark here in San Diego with this team.