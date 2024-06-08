Joe Cole has backed England to quickly recover from Friday’s shock defeat to Iceland.

The Three Lions endured a disappointing night at Wembley in their final Euro 2024 warm-up match, going down 1-0 thanks to Jon Thorsteinsson’s 12th-minute strike.

Even more disappointingly, England managed just one shot on target all evening, compared to four from the visitors.

With England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia just nine days away, there are now concerns regarding whether or not Gareth Southgate’s men can live up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Joe Cole backs England to deliver at Euro 2024

Despite the worrying nature of England’s performance at Wembley, it must be noted that some key players didn’t feature, including Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka only appeared from the bench.

What’s more, many players will have been taking it comparatively easy in a bid to avoid injury ahead of the big kick-off a week on Sunday — centre-back John Stones was withdrawn at half-time after taking a blow to his ankle in the first minute of Friday’s match.

Former England and Chelsea forward Joe Cole is certainly taking a positive outlook, backing the Three Lions to be ‘ready’ when the tournament arrives.

“I know there were a few boos after the game, this team is used to giving us performances and wins. But go away, have a few days with your family and the tournament starts when you get on that plane,” Cole told Channel 4 after the match.

“There’s a few things to brush up on, but overall we’re ready and we’re going to be OK.

“It’s disappointing but you have to give the players a bit of leeway. They’ll be ready. This team has shown that in previous tournaments, so we have to trust them and believe in them.”