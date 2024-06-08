Zinedine Zidane makes bold Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid prediction

Zinedine Zidane has backed Kylian Mbappe to ‘surpass everyone’ at Real Madrid following his move to the Spanish giants.

Mbappe recently completed his long-awaited transfer to the 2023/24 La Liga and Champions League winners, ending a seven-year association with PSG during which he scored 256 goals and won 12 major trophies.

Record 15-time champions of Europe and the most successful team in Spanish history, Real Madrid haven’t been short of iconic names over the years.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Alfredo Di Stefano, some of the greatest players in football history have donned the white shirt of Los Blancos.

Zidane backs Mbappe to achieve greatness with Real Madrid

Zidane is another of those legends, scoring 49 goals in 230 games for Real Madrid between 2001 and 2006, winning a La Liga title and a Champions League.

Of course, the 51-year-old went on to enjoy even more success with the club as a manager, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League three times across two spells between January 2016 and May 2021.

But the Frenchman is fully expecting his compatriot to outstrip everyone who has come before him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Mbappe is here now,” Zidane told Telefoot (via 90min). “He will make history at the club and I think he’ll surpass everyone.”

Before Mbappe can focus on his new life in Madrid, he will first lead France at Euro 2024 in Germany, with Les Bleus facing Austria in Dusseldorf a week on Monday.