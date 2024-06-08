Leeds United open to selling 6ft 2in man in £14m deal

Several loanees from Leeds United are back, including Austrian defender Max Wober.

Wober has most recently been playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach, but the defender has no desire to decide his future before Euro 2024.

Following their relegation a little more than a year ago, Leeds lost eight first team players on loan due to clauses that the previous owners had included to their contracts.

Wober was one of many first-team players who were able to leave Elland Road on loan during the summer transfer window.

The Whites were negatively impacted by these exits since they were unable to bring in much, if any, money from the departures.

Wober, however, is unlikely to return to the German club because Gladbach are unwilling to match Leeds United’s asking price.

It shouldn’t matter too much, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, since several Bundesliga teams would be prepared to take him.

He told LeedsUnited.News:

“I think Wober will find another Bundesliga club to take him on loan, maybe to even buy him. He is a good player and too good for the Championship so I don’t think there will be an issue with him.”

It’s unclear where that puts Wober going forward, but for now, he is still a Leeds player and is one of several players facing an uncertain summer ahead.

Leeds United are set to go through major changes

The Austrian defender signed for the Whites in January 2023, but he was one of the few to leave the West Yorkshire team with any recognition after making 19 appearances across all competitions, mostly as a left-back or centre-back.

Leeds are now ready to let the player leave the club and they would be hoping to receive offers for the Austrian player.

A number of players could leave Elland Road this summer following the club’s failure to get promoted to the Premier League.