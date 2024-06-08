Liverpool receive boost to sign Premier League star as Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

The Reds could be soon looking for a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for the West Ham winger as they look to bolster their attacking options under new manager Arne Slot.

According to Football Insider, the Ghanaian is more likely to leave the Hammers this summer than his teammate Lucas Paqueta.

In the last two transfer windows, the Hammers have been expected to part ways with Paqueta, with Manchester City reportedly being an admirer.

The Brazilian was accused of wrongdoing by the Football Association about betting violations, hence the Citizens have since lost interest in him.

Due to the development in his future, West Ham are more likely to part ways with Kudus this summer than his Brazilian teammate.

After moving from Ajax to West Ham, the Ghanaian international had a successful Premier League debut season, playing a variety of attacking roles for David Moyes’ team.

His performances have caught the eye of a number of Premier League teams who are preparing their squads ahead of next season.

The winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, scored eight goals in the Premier League last season along with his six assists.

Liverpool’s interest in his services has picked up pace due to Salah’s uncertain long term future at the club.

Liverpool are getting ready for life without Salah

The Egyptian is expected to stay at Anfield this summer but with his contract expiring next season and increasing interest from Saudi Arabia in his services, the Reds have made a succession plan for their most creative player.

Salah has been a pillar of the Liverpool team during his spell at Anfield and nobody has contributed more to their success than the former Chelsea player.

It will not be easy to replace Salah at Liverpool but the Reds have identified their targets ahead of what is going to come soon.