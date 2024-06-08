Liverpool hold internal talks regarding a move for £60m-rated South American

Liverpool are interested in signing the Porto midfielder Alan Varela during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Argentine defensive midfielder has been a key player for Porto and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool. According to Football Insider, the player has a £60 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool could look to trigger it in the coming weeks.

The report adds that Liverpool have held internal talks over a deal to sign the South American midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official proposal for the player. They need to sign a quality defensive midfielder this summer and Varela seems like the ideal fit. Liverpool have a proven track record of investing in talented young players with massive potential upside and the Argentine midfielder certainly fits the profile.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming years. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Reds.

Alan Varela could fancy Liverpool switch

Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development and help him improve further. It could help him cement his place in the national team as well. He would get to play alongside his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister in the Liverpool midfield.

Although the £60 million asking price might seem like a premium right now, that 22-year-old could end up justify the investment in the coming seasons. He has the potential to develop into a top class Premier League midfielder.

Liverpool will need a quality alternative to Thiago Alcantara and Varela seems tailor-made for them, even though he has a different skill set to that of the Spanish midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.