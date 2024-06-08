Liverpool close to selling first player under Arne Slot as clubs start talks

Liverpool and Mainz have started discussions for the transfer of defender Sepp van den Berg.

This implies that the Dutch defender may be the first player sold at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and the beginning of the Arne Slot era.

Talks on the player’s permanent move between Mainz and Liverpool are ongoing, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Van den Berg had a successful loan spell at Mainz 05 this past season—the Bundesliga team Jurgen Klopp first gained recognition.

With all eyes on the Merseysiders and their asking price for the Dutch center-back, the 22-year-old prospect is eager to join the Bundesliga team.

As a promising young player from Dutch team Zwolle, Van den Berg joined Liverpool, and his transfer did seem to be a long-term commitment.

Some even hailed him as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term replacement, but his career hasn’t gone in the path many had first anticipated.

He played for Schalke and Preston North End before spending his third consecutive season elsewhere. The previous season, he made an impression for Mainz in the Bundesliga.

He is now considering a move to the German top flight, and Mainz are eager to retain him.

Sepp van den Berg is likely to leave Liverpool this summer.
The defender needs a move away from Liverpool

A move away from Anfield is the best option for the player’s career at this point.

After joining the Merseyside club, he did not get many opportunities to prove his talent which hampered his growth as a player.

Last season proved a turning point in his career when he displayed his talent in the Bundesliga and impressed Mainz.

With no chance of making the starting line-up at Liverpool, a move away from the Premier League club is just what his career needs at the moment.

