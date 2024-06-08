Lyndon Dykes still going to Germany with Scotland Euro 2024 squad despite injury

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes revealed he nearly made it back to fitness in time for the European Championships but just missed out.

The QPR man was set to be Steve Clarke’s starting No.9 at Euro 2024 as Scotland take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

However, Dykes — who has nine goals to his name in 36 international caps — picked up an ankle ligament injury last week that left his chances of participating almost non-existent.

Despite working his hardest to return in time to make the squad, Dykes just couldn’t regain enough fitness. Heartbreakingly, the striker will likely be available for QPR when they start pre-season, but will need the entire tournament period to recover.

“It wasn’t a crazy one but just annoying enough to miss the tournament,” Dykes told BBC Sport, adding: “It’s been really tough for me and I tried my best to make it, but I went to see the Scotland medical team and they ruled me out and that was that.”

Dykes still to travel with Scotland Euro 2024 squad

Although he cannot participate on the field, Dykes has come to an arrangement with QPR that will allow him to travel to Germany with the Scotland squad while continuing his rehabilitation.

The striker is hoping he can offer some support to his international teammates and is keen to help in any way possible as the Tartan Army seek to make it past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

“Because it was so close, I want to go out with the boys and I’ve got that option to be with them and be around,” said Dykes.

“I want to be out there and not dwelling on the injury. Maybe I can give a bit around the backroom.”

Scotland face hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich on Friday evening.