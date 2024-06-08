Man City star Bernardo Silva plans to ruin Man United’s transfer business

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva wants young Portuguese player Joao Neves to join him at the Premier League champions rather than play for rivals Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has caught the interest of scouts from all across Europe during his breakthrough season at Benfica, including teams like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United, who have been keeping an eye on the talented young midfielder for some time, has been linked to the player.

Neves is part of Portugal’s squad for Euro 2024 and he will be playing with some of the best players in the world.

With him on the Euro 2024 squad this summer, which also includes players from City, United, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, teammates may have many chances to suggest their clubs as possible next destinations.

Another Benfica product, Silva, stated during a press conference on Friday that the Etihad would be a fantastic location for Neves to further his growth.

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City,” Silva said, as reported by O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

“It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.

“Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. Joao Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game. He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act. Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

Deep-lying central midfielder Neves didn’t play for Portugal until October 2023.

On Tuesday, he made his first start under manager Roberto Martinez, playing the entire ninety minutes in a 4-2 triumph over Finland.

The midfielder can fast track his development at Man City

Neves will want to perform well for Portugal at Euro 2024 before thinking about leaving Benfica over the summer.

Man City are one of the best clubs for young players to grow into world class players, as can be seen with the development of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Under Guardiola, Neves can take his game to another level and the presence of experienced and world class players in the dressing room is only going to help him.