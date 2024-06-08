Man United open to contract talks with £68m midfielder ahead of 2024/25 season

Man United are open to discussing a new contract with their captain Bruno Fernandes despite doubts over the midfielder’s future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star has been at the Premier League giants since making the £68m move from Sporting CP back in 2020.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Manchester club over the last four years, but heading into the summer transfer window, there are doubts over his future.

With a contract expiring in 2026, reports have suggested that Bayern Munich are keen on Fernandes and could make a move for him ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. A transfer to the German giants may interest the Man United star as next season the Premier League outfit will not compete in the Champions League and will unlikely be in contention for the league title.

However, according to Football Insider, Fernandes’ main priority is to remain at Man United and would like the Manchester club to match his ambition.

Man United open to offering Bruno Fernandes a new contract

Fernandes is said to be aware that the next contract he signs will very likely be the last big deal he will receive from a European club and the 29-year-old knows the importance of the decision.

According to Football Insider, Man United are open to discussing a new contract with their captain, but the Portuguese star will likely have to take a pay cut given his age and the financial situation the Red Devils currently find themselves in.

This is a tricky situation both parties find themselves in as Man United are unlikely to be able to match the player’s ambition, while the Premier League outfit will not want to offer a big deal to a player who turns 30 in September.