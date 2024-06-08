Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgian midfielder has established himself as a key player for Everton since joining the club and his performances have attracted the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United have already held talks with the agents of the 22-year-old midfielder regarding a summer move.

Onana has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition to the Manchester United midfield. Casemiro has been quite underwhelming this past season and Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade on the Brazilian international.

The Belgian could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He will help them tighten up defensively, and he will also break up the opposition attacks and win the ball back for his side. He has the physicality and technical ability to play for the top clubs and moving to Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity for him. He will look to join a club capable of winning trophies in the coming seasons, and the Red Devils could certainly provide him with that platform.

Amadou Onana might fancy Man United switch

Everton have been fighting relegation in recent seasons and Onana could be tempted to take the next step in his career. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to provide him with an exit route. Everton paid £33 million for the midfielder when they signed him and they are unlikely to let him leave for cheap. They could easily demand a premium for the player.

Improving the midfield should be a top priority for Manchester United. They have a quality young player in Kobbie Mainoo and they need to support him with more quality in the middle of the park. Signing a quality defensive midfielder would be a step in the right direction.