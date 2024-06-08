Man United are ready to pay up to £60 million to sign Liverpool transfer target

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are willing to spend up to £60 million to recruit Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

In the transfer window, the Red Devils will probably make a number of changes, and one of the top targets may be a big signing in the midfield.

Koopmeiners is one of Arne Slot’s former players, and he may need to move fast if he wants to get him to Liverpool since Man United are reportedly willing to pay a high price in an attempt to outbid the Reds.

After taking over for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Slot wants to leave his mark on the Liverpool team.

As per Tutto Juve, Liverpool are targeting a move for the Dutch midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Though it would not be enough to convince Atalanta, Man United and Liverpool are willing to instantly pay between £51 million and £60 million for Koopmeiners.

In light of the European Championship in Germany, Atalanta may ask for more than £60 million should Koopmeiners do well for the Netherlands.

The Dutchman, who hit double figures in Serie A from midfield for the second straight season, is being pursued by a number of teams outside of the Premier League.

Juventus are reportedly the 26-year-old’s favoured choice, and he is open to staying in Serie A.

The midfielder worked with new Liverpool manager Slot at AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league.

Under Slot’s guidance, Koopmeiners had one of his best seasons ever, scoring 16 goals in all competitions in 2019–20.

Signing for Liverpool instead of Man United is the best option

The player has a number of options on his table and signing for Liverpool to play under his former manager and compatriot sounds like the best one.

The Reds need a midfielder who can contribute in the final third and the Atalanta star is the ideal player to do that.

Liverpool fans saw a glimpse of the player when Atalanta knocked out the Merseyside club from the Europa League, where he was impressive in both the legs.

With the transfer window approaching soon, the race to sign the Serie A midfielder is only going to get more intense.