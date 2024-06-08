Newcastle free to sign ‘full package’ player for only £12.7m

Newcastle United are in the hunt to sign English youngster Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, according to reports.

Still only 20 years old, Iling-Junior spent nine years in the Chelsea youth system between 2011 and 2020 before leaving to join Italian giants Juventus.

The left-footer — who can play as a forward and a wing-back — broke into the Old Lady’s first team during the 2022/23 season and has since made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists.

But despite showing plenty of promise, a report from TuttoJuve now suggests Juventus are willing to sell Iling-Junior this summer for just £12.7m.

Newcastle to sign the ‘full package’?

A 37-time international for England across various youth levels, Iling-Junior was described as having the ‘full package’ by former Chelsea and Tottenham academy coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst in November 2022.

“Samuel brings the full package to the party, he has got everything,” Isaksson-Hurst — who privately trains professional footballers, including Iling-Junior, through his My Football Coach business — told Standard Sport in 2022. “Chelsea are big on physical assets and he brings strength and power but he matches that also with amazing quality technique.