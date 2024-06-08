Newcastle free to sign ‘full package’ player for only £12.7m

Newcastle United are in the hunt to sign English youngster Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, according to reports.
Still only 20 years old, Iling-Junior spent nine years in the Chelsea youth system between 2011 and 2020 before leaving to join Italian giants Juventus.
The left-footer — who can play as a forward and a wing-back — broke into the Old Lady’s first team during the 2022/23 season and has since made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists.
But despite showing plenty of promise, a report from TuttoJuve now suggests Juventus are willing to sell Iling-Junior this summer for just £12.7m.
Newcastle to sign the ‘full package’?
A 37-time international for England across various youth levels, Iling-Junior was described as having the ‘full package’ by former Chelsea and Tottenham academy coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst in November 2022.
“Samuel brings the full package to the party, he has got everything,” Isaksson-Hurst — who privately trains professional footballers, including Iling-Junior, through his My Football Coach business — told Standard Sport in 2022.
“Chelsea are big on physical assets and he brings strength and power but he matches that also with amazing quality technique.
“He is almost like a street footballer with his skill and balance. He brings almost everything to the table. He can play seven, eleven, a 10 or even in central midfield.”
Iling-Junior — whose current deal in Turin has just one year remaining — certainly fits the profile of player Newcastle have signed in recent windows.
Despite now being Saudi-backed and having access to immense wealth, the Magpies have focused mainly on young talent, with Eddie Howe signing the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman.
But Newcastle will face competition for the Islington-born star’s signature, with TuttoJuve’s report stating that Manchester United and Bologna are the current front-runners, while Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested.