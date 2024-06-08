According to latest reports, Liverpool have shown an interest in signing Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh, who joined Newcastle from Danish team Odense last summer, played for Feyenoord on loan last season, when he contributed five assists and 10 goals in 27 appearances for the Arne Slot-led Eredivisie team.

In the summer transfer window, Newcastle could have to sell players early to make the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have consequently determined that, despite Minteh enjoying success on loan at Feyenoord last season, they would grudgingly accept bids of about £40 million for him.

Premier League giants Liverpool, along with clubs in Germany and Italy have shown an interest in the services of the player.

Given that Jurgen Klopp has been replaced at Anfield by former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, Liverpool’s interest in the player makes sense.

The 45-year-old Dutchman, who worked with the Gambian throughout his succesful season in Rotterdam last term, is thought to believe Minteh has the ability to rank among the finest young attackers in Europe.

Slot has managed to get the best out of the young winger and he feels at Liverpool the player can be useful and help the team in wide areas as well as producing decisive output in the final third.

Liverpool manager is an admirer of Newcastle player

The new Liverpool manager will want to bring the players of his choice to the club, the players he feels fall in line with his football philosophy and it seems like the Newcastle United owned player Minteh falls in that category.

Minteh mostly plays on the right flank, a position Eddie Howe is eager to bolster this summer.

However, Newcastle are looking for an experienced player while Minteh is a youngster who is considered a bright future prospect.