Paul Merson backs England player to be Euros breakout ‘superstar’

Paul Merson believes that Eberechi Eze will be the breakout star at this summer’s European Championships for England.

With every top European league now officially over, all eyes turn to the summer’s European Championships which are due to kick-off next week.

Despite never winning the tournament, England is one of the favourites to lift the trophy in July as they arguably possess the strongest international side.

With Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in their group, Gareth Southgate will be more than confident of progressing through to the knockout stages.

Like every international tournament, clubs will be keeping their eye out for talent so that they can improve in the transfer window.

Paul Merson tips breakout star Eberechi Eze

Writing on Sky Sports, former Arsenal player Merson believes that this summer’s breakthrough star will be England’s Eze.

“At tournaments, you always get a player who comes out of the blue and becomes a superstar.” He said.

“We’ve seen it at World Cups and Euros over the years. For me, Eze could be that player.”

The Crystal Palace star is reportedly available for £60 million with a host of Premier League clubs showing interest.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last season with rumours about a potential move away from Selhurst Park already circulating.