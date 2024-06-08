Exclusive: PSG plan to offer key Man City star long-term deal after meeting representatives

Paris Saint-Germain are pursuing Man City’s Julian Alvarez ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with the Ligue 1 champions ready to offer the World Cup winner a long-term deal.

The French giants parted ways with Kylian Mbappe this summer and the superstar’s departure has freed up a lot of funds in Paris as they set about trying to replace the new Real Madrid man.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that PSG have met with the representatives of Man City‘s Alvarez and have informed them that they want to make the Argentina international a priority signing during the upcoming transfer window.

The Ligue 1 champions plan to offer the 24-year-old a long-term contract until 2029, but they will find it difficult to convince Man City to allow the forward to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep Alvarez for the 2024/25 campaign having been a key player for the Premier League champions this season. Alvarez featured in 54 matches for the Spaniard’s team, scoring 19 goals alongside 13 assists.

The Argentine is believed to be happy at Man City and will not demand to leave despite recent rumours.

Man City cannot lose Julian Alvarez this summer

Alvarez proved to be a valuable asset to Man City this season as the World Cup winner is a top talent, who can also play in a variety of roles.

The Premier League champions cannot afford to lose the Argentina star as the 24-year-old continues to get better, this is especially true regarding other Premier League clubs as Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on the forward’s situation at the Etihad.

The Blues are in the market for a new player to play up front but just like PSG, the London outfit will find it hard to convince Man City to part ways with their World Cup winner.