Nottingham Forest are set to sign the Corinthians scorekeeper Carlos Miguel this summer.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, he will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club. The 25-year-old is highly rated in South America and he will look to make his mark in English football.

The opportunity to move to Europe will be an exciting one for Miguel and he has chosen to join Nottingham Forest. Apparently, the player was a target for West Ham United as well. However, he wanted to play alongside Murillo, his old friend. It seems that the player decided to snub a move to West Ham because he wanted to be in a more familiar environment.

Journalist Victor Pozella has claimed: “My information is that everything is right with Nottingham Forest. Carlos Miguel will go to them and not West Ham. “There was also another club from France that wanted him, but he decided to go with Forest. “He has some friends at Forest, like Murillo, who he previously played with. It’s safer for him to start in Europe, in the Premier League, playing for Forest.”

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can establish himself as an important player for not Nottingham Forest in the coming months. The goalkeeper certainly has the quality to thrive at this level, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest had a disappointing season last year and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players will certainly help them perform at a higher level and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be be disappointed to have missed out on the 25-year-old goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to dip into the transfer market for other options.