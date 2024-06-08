Exclusive: “The most important thing” – Romano on Benjamin Sesko’s big decision with Arsenal and Chelsea waiting

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is a player that is very much in demand at the moment.

It’s believed that as many as seven clubs are interested in the 21-year-old’s services, meaning that he clearly has a big decision to make.

At such a young age, there’s a reasonable argument to be made that he could, and perhaps should continue his footballing education at his current club.

Benjamin Sesko is a player in demand

There appears to a tendency in football these days for young players to make the leap to supposed ‘bigger’ clubs as soon as possible, when perhaps it is detrimental to their long-term careers.

If they’re good enough, the opportunities will still be there two or three years hence.

One can even point to Kylian Mbappe’s time at Paris Saint-Germain and the fact he extended that for a couple of years more than everyone thought he would, moving to Real Madrid at just the right time and when he was ready to do so.

Whether Sesko decides to move on or not, it’s clearly an important decision and one that he should be making sooner rather than later.

“The most important thing for Benjamin Sesko is to decide upon first of all whether to accept RB Leipzig’s proposal of a contract extension and bigger salary. He has to tell them his feelings before the Euros, and whether he will stay and extend or leave and try a new experience,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have presented their projects and all three clubs are waiting to hear from Benjamin Sesko.

“They all have different projects, different ideas, a different vision and obviously different plans as well as different kinds of proposals in terms of salary.

“I can guarantee to you that, as of today, Benjamin Sesko has still not decided where he will go, but he had some contacts with the clubs to understand about the projects and he will decide in the crucial days ahead.”