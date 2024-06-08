Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face Man United next season as manager of rival club

A report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in negotiations with a Premier League team over a possible return to management.

After departing the Red Devils in November 2021, the former Manchester United manager hasn’t been in charge of any team.

He previously managed teams like Molde and Cardiff City in his management career.

Chelsea signed Foxes manager Enzo Maresca this week after the Italian guided the team to the Championship title and an instant return to the top flight.

The East Midlands club are now shortlisting applicants for their open position.

The Sun claims that Solskjaer could soon be leading Leicester City.

The Norwegian could make a return to Old Trafford next season as the manager of Leicester.

The report claims that Solskjaer was shortlisted for the position last summer by chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha, who ultimately decided to hire the former Manchester City assistant.

Although the Norwegian’s tenure as manager at Old Trafford was heavily scrutinised, during his two full seasons in charge, they placed third and second in the Premier League standings and came within a penalty shootout of winning the Europa League.

The 51-year-old is eager to assume leadership at the King Power Stadium as Leicester assemble a shortlist of candidates to succeed Maresca.

Solskjaer impressed during his time at Man United

Looking back at the team he led to third and second place, Solskjaer proved throughout his tenure at Man United that he is a fantastic man manager and is also incredibly underappreciated in the tactical aspect.

He is going to like managing the young players at Leicester City, just like he did at Man United when he improved their game.

His attacking style of playing is going to be admired at the King Power Stadium and in the options currently available in the market, he is the best option.

His ability to bring more out of the players than what they are usually capable of is a quality that is going to be crucial for the newly promoted club.