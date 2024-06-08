Fears over John Stones’ injury ahead of Euro 2024 have been eased by England manager Gareth Southgate.

After getting hurt in a collision with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson early on, Stones was unable to play the entire first half and was replaced by Ezri Konsa before halftime.

In front of a raucous Wembley crowd, the Three Lions produced a terribly disappointing performance, and Iceland prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal by Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson in the twelfth minute.

England suffered two scares during the encounter when defender Stones went down clutching his ankle in less than two minutes.

Marc Guehi, another defender, was hurt near the end of the game but was able to play through it.

Following the game, England manager Southgate provided a quick update on Stones.

He said to Channel 4, as reported by Express:

“We think he’s probably okay, but we didn’t want to take a chance with him.”

In order to be ready for England’s opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia in Germany, Stones has just eight days to get fit.

The 30-year-old missed a significant portion for Man City last season, when they won the Premier League.

England cannot afford another injury setback, particularly in the defensive positions.

First choice centre-back Harry Maguire is going to miss the Euro this summer after suffering a calf injury.

Man City centre-back is crucial to England’s hopes

Stones remains one of England’s key player as he is going to be the leader of that defense.

He is more experienced in every sense as compared to other England centre-backs like Guehi, Konsa and Lewis Dunk.

England have a lot of work to do if they are to bring the cup home this summer as their display against Iceland at Wembley was worrying for the fans as well as the team.

Southgate would be hoping to rely on Stones, who has been a part of the England setup for a long time.