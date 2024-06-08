Premier League hero “delighted” after signing new Man City contract until 2026

Man City have confirmed that Stefan Ortega has signed a new two-year deal with the Manchester club which keeps him at the Etihad until 2026.

The goalkeeper has been with the Premier League champions since 2022 having made the switch from Arminia Bielefeld as a free agent. The addition of the 31-year-old to Pep Guardiola’s squad has proven to be a big success providing quality cover for Ederson over the last two seasons.

Ortega’s importance was highlighted once again this season as he was the hero in one of the most important moments in Man City winning the Premier League four times in a row.

With Guardiola’s team unable to drop any points, the goalkeeper denied Son Heung-Min in a one-on-one opportunity in City’s penultimate Premier League game away at Tottenham and was lauded for his save after the clash.

Upon the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, Man City offered the German star a new contract and it has been confirmed by the club that Ortega has accepted the deal and will remain at the Etihad until 2026.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old had other options on the table but chose to continue his journey at Man City.

Stefan Ortega “delighted” with new Man City contract

Speaking after penning his new deal at Man City, Ortega has admitted that he is “delighted” to be continuing at the Premier League champions and has stated that he is already 100 per cent focused on the new season.

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer,” Ortega told Man City’s club media.

“This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England… I love everything about it here.

“Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond.”