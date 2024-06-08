Theo Walcott claims Arsenal star is ‘number one’ in the Premier League

Theo Walcott has claimed that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ranks ahead of Phil Foden as the best winger in the Premier League.

After another incredible title race in England’s top flight, the Gunners missed out once again to Pep Guardiola’s unstoppable side as they made history by winning four Premier League titles in a row.

As is normal at the end of every season, players are being graded on their individual performances throughout the campaign with accolades awarded.

This year’s coveted Premier League Player of the Season award was given to Manchester City’s Foden who had an incredible campaign, grabbing a remarkable 19 goals and eight assists.

But speaking in an interview with ESPN, former Arsenal winger Walcott has claimed that Saka is the best in his position in the league with Foden a close second.

“He’s had a great year, but there’s one player I’m waiting to hear, I’ll go two,” he said when speaking about the Manchester City man.

“Bukayo Saka?

“He’s the one I’ve been waiting for, he’s number one to be honest in the Prem,” Walcott said as transcribed by TBR Football.

Saka also had an incredible season, with 25 goal contributions in 35 games leading Mikel Arteta’s side to their greatest-ever Premier League season.

Gareth Southgate will have a selection headache ahead of the summer European Championships although Foden has been deployed both on the left wing and in the number 10 position.

England kick off their campaign against Serbia next Sunday evening before facing off against Denmark four days later.