Tottenham tussling with Bayern for brilliant winger with €23.5m release clause

Ange Postecoglou has a lot to ponder in terms of transfer business at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

After a brilliant start to his first campaign in the Premier League, the North Londoners tailed off towards the end of the season.

The Australian was the first to note that things need to change around the place, though he appeared to stop short at the time of saying exactly what that meant.

Tottenham trying to land Chris Fuhrich

Arguably, as with many clubs, the Lilywhites will need a reshuffle of their first-team squad, in order to breath new life into it and hopefully encourage competition for places to return.

Getting in the right blend of players is often a thankless task, and managers live or die by those decisions.

One who Tottenham apparently have their eye on this summer according to a post from Christian Falk on X (formerly Twitter) is Stuttgart’s highly-rated winger, Chris Fuhrich.

? Bayern & Tottenham @SpursOfficial are fighting for Chris Führich (26) @VfB

?? The winger has a release clause of €23,5 Mio

The 26-year-old has a reasonable release clause of just €23.5m, and with nine goals and seven assists from a wide position last season, per WhoScored, it’s obvious why the North Londoners would be interested.

With Vincent Kompany having just taken over in the dugout at Bayern, however, the chance to be part of the Belgian’s revolution at arguably the most storied club in the Bundesliga could be difficult to turn down.

One of the issues that Postecoglou may also find is that players won’t move to Tottenham because they can’t offer Champions League football next season.

That run of poor results just towards the end of last season, where Spurs won only two of their last seven games, losing the other five, came back to bite them in the end.