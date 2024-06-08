Tottenham bid imminent for long-term Premier League target wanted by Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham continue to monitor the situation of long-term target Conor Gallagher at Chelsea and are expected to submit a bid for the England international very soon.

The midfielder is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2025 and the hierarchy at the London club see the player as a way around their concerns over the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Several clubs in England’s top flight have been monitoring Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea and Tottenham continue to do so as they have been long-term admirers of the England international.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are in contact with the midfielder’s representatives over a potential transfer to North London and a bid is expected very soon.

Aston Villa are also interested in Gallagher ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with The Athletic reporting that the Birmingham club have held preliminary talks with Chelsea about a move for the 24-year-old.

The West London side will ask for a £50m transfer fee to part ways with the Englishman, reports Fabrizio Romano, but it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay that as the Blues star has only one year left on his current deal.

Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea is a shame

Chelsea need to sell players this summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations following their reckless spending across recent transfer windows.

The sale of Gallagher would go down as pure profit given that he came through the Blues’ academy and this situation is a shame as the midfielder looks set to become a victim of the London club’s owners’ disastrous takeover at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old loves Chelsea and would happily stay at the West London club long-term.

The England star was a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season as he featured in 50 matches, scoring seven goals and providing a further nine assists.

That was enough for Gareth Southgate to take him to the Euros this summer, but will it be enough to earn him a new contract at Stamford Bridge?