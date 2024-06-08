Tottenham in contact with club regarding a move for 22-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco defender Vanderson this summer.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the French league and his performances have caught the attention of clubs like Napoli as well. The Brazilian has a contract with the French outfit until 2028, and he’s unlikely to be a cheap acquisition this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham get the deal done. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Tottenham want to sign the 22-year-old as a replacement for Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Spurs. He needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Royal is versatile enough to operate as a fullback on either flank and Vanderson is a flexible option as well.

The Monaco defender has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons. He will be expected to push Pedro Porro for the starting spot in the coming months, if the transfer goes through.

Tottenham could use Vanderson

Bruno Andrade claims that Tottenham have already started initial contacts with Monaco for the defender. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.

Vanderson is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Spurs with the right guidance. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He will look to showcase his qualities in English football if the transfer goes through.

Tottenham need to improve their squad if they want to compete for trophies next season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.