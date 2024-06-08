Tottenham Hotspur put on alert as Spanish club keen on selling striker

Sevilla is reportedly keen on selling Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Youssef En-Nesyri as soon as possible.

Tottenham Hotspur, like the majority of Premier League clubs, is keen on upgrading their side in the summer transfer window to put them in the best position possible to compete for the European spots.

A major priority for Ange Postecoglou’s side will be the signing of a new number nine who can give them a much-needed focal point which they have lacked at times throughout this season.

Although Richarlison went through a good run of form, the Brazilian striker hasn’t produced it consistently enough to be relied upon in the long term.

The North London club have been heavily linked with Morrocan striker En-Nesyri who currently plays for Spanish side Sevilla.

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Diario de Sevilla, the club is ‘urgently’ trying to sell the 27-year-old to help balance their books.

With just one year left on his contract, the reported fee on his head is £30 million with London rivals West Ham also interested in his signature.

The Hammers may have the advantage, however, with Julen Lopotegui the former manager of En-Nesyri, overseeing his best-ever goalscoring season at the club in 2020/21.

Sevilla is coming off the back of an awful season, finishing at the bottom of their Champions League group and sitting 14th in the La Liga table.