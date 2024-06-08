Tottenham keeping tabs on Ligue 1 prodigy who could be signed on a bargain

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the FC Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the defender could be on the move this summer. He will enter the final year of his contract and could be under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer for next year. It makes sense for them to sell the player for a reasonable price this summer.

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future. Tottenham need defensive reinforcements and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League club.

The North London outfit looked vulnerable at the back this past season and they will have to tighten up defensively if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they will need more depth in the squad.

Tottenham need Bastien Meupiyou

Although Tottenham have Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero at their disposal, they need more options. Van de Ven has had his fair share of injury problems this past season and Romero is prone to picking up suspensions. Tottenham need another quality defender alongside Radu Dragusin as backup.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 18-year-old Frenchman. The young defender will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League and Tottenham will be an exciting opportunity for him. The North London club could nurture him into an important first team player in the coming seasons.

Meupiyou has the potential to compete at the highest level and regular football in England could accelerate his development. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.