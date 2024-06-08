Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Leeds United prospect Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in the Championship and he is regarded as one of the finest young talents in English football right now. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that Gray is a player with immense potential and he could develop into a top-class performer for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

Former Tottenham defender, Alan Hutton has now responded to claims of a potential swap deal involving Gray and Joe Rodon. Rodon was on loan at Leeds United this past season and he is expected to leave Tottenham permanently in the summer. Leeds could certainly use a quality defender like him and it remains to be seen whether they decide to bring him back to the club.

However, Hutton believes that Leeds are unlikely to entertain a straight swap between the Welsh defender and Gray. Spurs will have to pay a substantial amount of money along with the defender in order to sign the versatile midfielder.

“It would have to be big cash, not just Rodon, I think it would be a lot of money on top of that” he told Football Insider. “He’s had an outstanding season. The guy has played at full-back, played in midfield, played as a number ten, the list goes on. “I think he’s only going to get better. He plays with such freedom and it’s refreshing to see.”

Gray is capable of operating operating as a fullback, a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He could develop into one of the best young players in the country and Leeds will not want to let him leave easily. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.