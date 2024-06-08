West Ham is reportedly on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer with Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme set to fly to London for a medical.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign finished with them sitting in ninth place and outside of all European places, the Hammers are expected to undergo a massive rebuild during the transfer window.

With former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetgui now at the wheel and working hand-in-hand with Tim Steidten, fans are excited about the potential of some new faces over the next couple of months.

It seems the London club have already got off to a quick start with their first signing of the window reportedly on the verge of being completed.

According to Brazilian and Palmerias outlet, Nosso Palestra via West Ham Zone, Brazilian winger Guilherme is set to travel to England on Saturday to undergo his medical with the club.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the club over the past few months with a deal finally wrapped up earlier this week for a reported £25 million.

Guilherme will bring some much-needed versatility to the Hammers, capable of playing on either wing along with his incredible pace, he adds another dimension to the West Ham attack.

The club reportedly want up to six new players this summer as they aim to regain their spot back in Europe.