West Ham to spend £100million with England’s Euro star their priority

West Ham United could spend more than £100million in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The club have decided to back new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market as they prepare to start a new era after the departure of David Moyes.

Following their finish in the top half of the Premier League table, the Hammers are now keen to get even better and they are willing to splash the cash.

Jones told GiveMeSport that West Ham have decided to strengthen their defense by targeting two defenders, a midfielder and a striker.

The journalist has claimed that the budget could rise depending on the sales at the club.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is a part of the England team for Euro 2024, is being eyed by the club for a big money move this summer, as per Jones, who provided this information to GiveMeSport.

Along with Toney, the Hammers are monitoring Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who has previously been managed by Lopetegui in La Liga.

Wes Ham’s transfer budget will be highly affected by their potential failure to sell Lucas Paqueta, who is in trouble with the Football Association after spot-fixing charges.

His sale would have helped earn the Hammers a hefty amount, which seems unlikely now.

In terms of signing new defenders, the club could focus on the Championship or on leagues outside England.

West Ham will be active in the transfer window

The squad is set to go through a major overhaul this summer and Lopetegui would be looking to stamp his authority and bring players of his liking.

The Spaniard has been appointed to change the philosophy of the club and make the team more attacking in terms of their approach.

The Hammers will be busy this summer as they look for options in the market and in doing that, they could spend a huge amount to sign players.