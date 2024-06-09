Legendary Liverpool defender Alan Hansen is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital.

The former centre-back made over 600 appearances for Liverpool between 1977 and 1991, winning a host of major honours before becoming a leading television pundit on BBC’s Match of the Day and for Sky Sports after retiring.

Hansen also served for 15 years as a Telegraph Sport columnist, with the outlet reporting on Sunday that the former Scotland international is in intensive care.

A statement on the official Liverpool FC website read: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding raft of honours across a 14-year spell with the Reds – he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 – included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

“‘Jocky’, as he was known by team-mates, is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the club having played 620 matches, and the Scottish centre-back also served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Further updates regarding Hansen’s condition are awaited.