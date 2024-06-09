Arsenal are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

They have been linked with the Brazilian midfielder in recent months and journalist Rudy Galetti is reporting that the Gunners are once again taking concrete interest in the player. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the player in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa are under pressure to sell some players by the end of this month in order to balance the books. They could be tempted to sell Douglas Luiz if a suitable offer is presented.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality midfield controller and the Brazilian should be the ideal option for them. He has proven himself to be a top performer in the Premier League and he was outstanding for Aston Villa this past season. The Brazilian scored 10 goals and picked up 10 assists in all competitions as well.

Douglas Luiz could transform Arsenal

Apart from his ability to shield the back four and break up opposition attacks, he will contribute creatively as well. He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he will want to join a big club capable of winning trophies. A move to Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for him. It would be a major step up for him and he would get to showcase his qualities in the UEFA Champions League. Aston Villa have secured qualification to the Champions League as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can hold on to their best players. Luiz is certainly an indispensable asset for them, and ideally they will hope to keep him at the club. However, they are under pressure right now and they need to raise funds through sales in order to comply with financial regulations and avoid points deduction. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can take advantage of the situation and sign the player.