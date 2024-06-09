Arsenal still retain a strong interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but face competition for signature according to reports.

Having come up short to Manchester City in the title race for the last two seasons the Gunners are in the market for a striker this summer who can provide them with a reliable source of goals.

Their current options Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah aren’t delivering in the way Mikel Arteta would want and it’s certainly an area of the squad that can be significantly improved on.

Arsenal retain Zirkzee interest

Zirkzee is a man in demand following a successful season in which he scored 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances as Bologna qualified for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old is believed to have a release clause of £34m in his contract with the Dutchman attracting the interest of a number of clubs

Sky Sports News shared an update on the striker’s future with the following information being provided.