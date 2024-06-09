Arsenal still retain a strong interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but face competition for signature according to reports.
Having come up short to Manchester City in the title race for the last two seasons the Gunners are in the market for a striker this summer who can provide them with a reliable source of goals.
Their current options Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah aren’t delivering in the way Mikel Arteta would want and it’s certainly an area of the squad that can be significantly improved on.
Arsenal retain Zirkzee interest
Zirkzee is a man in demand following a successful season in which he scored 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances as Bologna qualified for the Champions League.
The 23-year-old is believed to have a release clause of £34m in his contract with the Dutchman attracting the interest of a number of clubs
Sky Sports News shared an update on the striker’s future with the following information being provided.
“A bit more breaking transfers to bring you as Arsenal and Manchester United both remain interested in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee amid strong interest from AC Milan.
“Both Premier League clubs are monitoring developments, and he is one of a number of strikers on both club’s lists.
“He’s 23 years old is Zirkzee with a release clause of £34 million, Arsenal are keen to bring in a young striker they can develop, having turned their attention away from Premier League players including Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney.”
Zirkzee was an exciting prospect at German giants Bayern Munich but didn’t get much of a look in at the Allianz Arena, but has shone since joining Bologna in 2022, and appears set to get the biggest move of his career to date this summer.
Arsenal have also been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who has a release clause of £55m, but they face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the 21-year-old.