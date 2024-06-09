Aston Villa make 26-year-old available for sale in £17m deal

Aston Villa are happy to sell full-back Matty Cash for a £17m fee this summer, according to reports.

Cash has been with the Midlands club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2020, making 142 appearances across all competitions during that time.

The 26-year-old’s club form has earned him international recognition, qualifying for a Polish passport through his mother and earning 15 caps for Biało-czerwoni to date.

Cash made 29 Premier League appearances last season (23 starts) to help Aston Villa finish fourth and qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

However, his days at Villa Park may be still numbered.

Time to ‘Cash-in’?

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan have lodged their interest in Cash and could sign the right-back for £17m this summer.

That’s a step down from the £25.5m fee Corriere dello Sport reported Villa would demand earlier in June.

With Unai Emery requiring hefty funds to prepare his squad for the Champions League next season, this might be the ideal time to profit on Cash, whose contract is set to expire in 2027.

Cash performed among Aston Villa’s top three players last season when it came to tackles per 90 minutes (2.27), while he notched two goals and two assists in Premier League play — netting a brace in a 3-1 win away at Burnley early in the campaign.