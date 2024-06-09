Tottenham defender Ben Davies has admitted he ‘really thought’ Spurs would end their trophy drought in 2023/24.

Davies has been with the Lilywhites since joining from Swansea in 2014, during which time he’s reached the final in the EFL Cup twice and once in the Champions League.

However, Spurs lost all three showpieces, most heartbreakingly going down 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.

And Tottenham’s trophyless streak goes much further back than Davies’ time at the club, with the north Londoners’ last major honour coming back in 2008 when they won the League Cup.

Davies admits disappointment at 2023/24 season

There were high hopes around White Hart Lane following a positive start to life under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

However, the 2023/24 campaign turned into something of a struggle, with Spurs exiting the FA Cup in the fourth round, the League Cup in the second round and only finishing fifth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Tottenham’s poor showing came as something of a surprise to Davies, who admits the club are ‘desperate’ to end their barren spell.

“I think the thing that we’re always going to have put back at us is lack of trophies and that’s far from the want of trying,” Davies told The Business of Sport (via Football.London).

“It’s been something that we’ve been desperate to do for a long time, but it’s the biggest thing that we all want at this club. It can be very frustrating for us as players but at the same time you always appreciate that the club has gone through a lot of change.

“We’ve moved stadium, we spent a couple of years at Wembley. It all felt a bit crazy at the time but I really feel like we’ve built that foundation now. Things aren’t going to happen overnight but we’ve built that foundation and we have an opportunity in the next couple of years.

“I really thought that this year was our time, but football is an incredibly challenging industry to win. Just spending the biggest money doesn’t guarantee you the results. It’s about building that team and getting it right. It’s probably the hardest thing to do in sport.”