Borussia Dortmund are willing to let forward Youssoufa Moukoko leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Still only 19 years old, Moukoko has been with Die Schwarzgelben since joining from St. Pauli in 2016, making his senior debut as a 16-year-old back in November 2020.

Since then, Moukoko has hit 18 goals and eight assists in 99 appearances for BVB across all competitions, helping the club win the 2020/21 DFB-Pokal and reach this season’s Champions League final.

However, Moukoko — a two-time senior international with Germany — struggled for consistent playing time in 2023/24, starting in just four of his 20 Bundesliga appearances and playing only 615 minutes, though he still managed to score five goals in the competition.

According to a report from Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (via Get Football News Germany), Dortmund would be willing to let Moukoko leave the club this summer — although both parties still see their long-term future together, making a loan more likely.

The report also states that Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for fellow striker Sebastien Haller, but want to recoup as much of the €31m fee they paid for him just two years ago as possible.

Liverpool ‘long-time admirers’ of Moukoko

Although Moukoko wants to remain at Dortmund long-term, he must be worried by reports that the club are looking for a new No.9 this summer.

Edin Terzic already has Germany international Niclas Fullkrug at his disposal, but it’s understood Dortmund also have Stuttgart’s Sehrou Guirassy and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko at the top of a very ambitious list of targets.

Should the Champions League runners-up secure one of their prime objectives, Moukoko may feel he stands a better chance of developing elsewhere.

As recently as October 2023, reports — including from 90min — revealed that Liverpool have been ‘long-time’ admirers of Moukoko, while fellow Premier League outfits Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers also considered loan moves in the most recent January transfer window.

Of course, the switch to England never transpired but given that his limited playing time cost him a place in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad on home soil, Moukoko may have no choice but to seek pastures new in the near future.