Exclusive: Eddie Howe has made England star a priority target for key position

Newcastle United have made Burnley’s James Trafford a priority target for the summer transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to add a new goalkeeper to his squad.

The Magpies boss was without his first-choice keeper, Nick Pope, for the majority of the season as the Englishman picked up a shoulder injury back in December. This has prompted Howe to assess the goalkeeper position at St. James’ Park as he wants to provide competition for the 32-year-old.

The Tyneside club had eyes on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili but both are considered too expensive for the upcoming transfer window.

Burnley’s James Trafford is now Newcastle’s top target and the Premier League club are set to enter talks with the Clarets over a deal, states Fabrizio Romano.

The England star had a tough first season in the Premier League with Burnley as his performances ultimately led to the 21-year-old being dropped by Vincent Kompany. However, given his age, the youngster has many years to develop his game further and has already shown plenty of promise for Howe to work with at Newcastle.

Newcastle to enter talks with Burnley for James Trafford

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has given an insight into Newcastle’s search for a new goalkeeper this summer.

“Burnley’s James Trafford is a priority for Eddie Howe as the Newcastle manager looks to add to his goalkeeper position this summer. The Magpies also like Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili but both are considered too expensive,” the transfer expert said.

“Newcastle will now enter club-to-club talks with Burnley, so let’s see how it goes. Whatever fee they agree on for the England star, Man City will receive 20% of any future sale.”