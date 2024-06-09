Club submits £25m plus player offer for Aston Villa man

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Juventus are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer and are prepared to spend £25 million in addition to adding Weston McKennie to the deal.

Aston Villa are required to sell players this month in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Juventus have shown interest in the services of the Brazilian midfielder and with Villa’s need to sell players, they feel that a deal could be reached to sign the midfielder.

In their proposal to sign the Aston Villa midfielder, Italian giants are ready to include midfielder McKennie in the deal.

Unai Emery would not want to lose his key player but with Villa’s need to raise funds, they may have no other choice but to cash in on the midfielder.

Luiz is one of Villa’s most important players in the team and he was a constant presence in their midfield last season and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

But since the Midlands club would be receiving McKennie in exchange and will be able to effectively balance their books, taking the deal that Juventus is giving could be wise business.

Emery has completely transformed Aston Villa

Emery has managed to bring the best out of Villa players and McKennie would be excited with the prospect of working with the Spaniard.

The former Arsenal manager has worked his magic at Villa Park and taken players like Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Luiz, Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos to another level.

Juventus are not the only club interested in the Villa midfielder as Arsenal are also considered long term admirers of the midfielder and recently Liverpool have been paired with the Brazilian in the media.