Exclusive: New deal at Man City could see major star leave with decision in player’s hands

Man City confirmed on Saturday that Stefan Ortega has signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League champions until 2026, which could prompt the exit of Ederson.

The Brazilian’s future is up in the air heading into the summer transfer window having spent the last seven years at the Manchester club. The 30-year-old has won everything with the Premier League champions and is the subject of interest for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano reported two weeks ago that Man City are open to letting Ederson leave having tied Ortega down to a new contract and the transfer journalist has now stated that the Brazil international’s agent has been exploring their options for weeks.

The goalkeeper’s future is in his own hands as if he decides to leave, City will not stand in his way once they receive a good proposal for their number-one shot-stopper.

Pep Guardiola is happy to have Ortega as his starter for next season, but the Manchester club could enter the transfer market ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Ederson and Man City’s goalkeeper situation

“Stefan Ortega has signed a new two-year deal with Man City until 2026 as the Premier League champions like the player and he trusts the project going forward. This move is also linked to the future of Ederson as I told you two weeks ago that City are open to the potential exit of the Brazilian goalkeeper,” Romano has said in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“The player’s agent has been exploring options for weeks, so we have to wait and see.

“Man City have left it in the player’s hands, but if the Premier League champions receive a good proposal, they will not stand in the goalkeeper’s way.”