Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s medical staff are partly to blame for the fitness issue currently plaguing him ahead of the European Championships.

Shaw has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Germany, with the Three Lions beginning their group-stage campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen next Sunday.

However, the left-back’s availability for that match remains in doubt as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury sustained in Man Utd’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa in February.

Shaw was forced off during the 2-1 win at Villa Park but despite missing almost the entire week of training, was then asked to play the following week against Luton — managing just 45 minutes against the Hatters before once again being withdrawn.

Shaw blames Man Utd staff for injury problems

Shaw hasn’t played since that trip to Kenilworth Road, missing the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, as well as England’s two pre-tournament friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

Although he shoulders some responsibility for his role in aggravating his hamstring injury, he also portions some of the blame to the Man Utd medical staff.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time. I didn’t train the whole week and when the scan came back, there wasn’t too much there,” Shaw said (via the Mirror).

“I then trained the day before the game (at Luton) – and if the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say ‘no.’ But I shouldn’t have played. It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly the medical staff. I think everyone would admit that.”

Shaw was even more hurt by accusations that he wasn’t committed enough to the Man Utd cause, especially after it became clear he stood a strong chance of making the England squad for the Euros.

“I got a few people coming up to me, saying ‘how can you not be fit for United but fit for England?’ No one knew the situation. I was actually very close to returning to team training,” Shaw revealed.

“I was pushing to try and get back for the games and the final – and I think I pushed too hard. I came back too quickly and ended up getting another injury in my hamstring. It was three weeks from the final and they (the doctors) said it was a six-week injury.

“It’s been disappointing for me, but I want to do everything I can, first and foremost, for United. I have always said that the United team comes before everything for me – and that will never change.”