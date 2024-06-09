Everton are pushing to complete a deal for Armando Broja with the club in daily contact with Chelsea according to reports.

Broja endured a difficult campaign last time out, and having had limited opportunities in the first half of the season at Stamford Bridge he joined Fulham on loan in January.

The Albania international didn’t fare much better at Craven Cottage and only made eight appearances totalling just 80 minutes.

Everton close in on Broja deal

The 22-year-old returned to action for Chelsea in September following a long lay off with a serious knee injury suffered during the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On his first start since returning from injury he scored against Fulham, but opportunities were few and far between for the Albanian during the first half of the season.

Chelsea were open to selling the striker in January but there were no takers at their ambitious £50m asking price and he instead joined Fulham on loan in an attempt to boost his value.

The loan move didn’t have the desired effect with Broja seldom featuring for Fulham, but it’s evident his Chelsea career is over.

Wolves, Bologna, Monaco and AC Milan are reportedly all interested in the striker with Chelsea believed to want in the region of £30m.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has taken to X.com to reveal that Everton are close to agreeing a deal for Broja worth £30m.

Exclusive: Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja. Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed. #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.?? pic.twitter.com/uM230f12Q8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 9, 2024

He said: “Exclusive: Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja.

“Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed, #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.”

Everton currently have Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their forward options and Sean Dyche is clearly looking for more firepower ahead of the new season.

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, and if a deal does go through for Broja he would most likely be expecting regular game time.