Everton veteran admits he didn’t ‘plan’ Goodison Park transfer

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has admitted he didn’t ‘plan’ to return to the club following his 2019 departure.

The Senegal international originally joined the Toffees from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 and quickly established himself as a key player at Goodison Park.

Gueye impressed so much that French giants Paris Saint-Germain swooped in July 2019.

The midfielder went on to make 111 appearances for PSG across all competitions — including 24 outings in the Champions League — winning two league and cup doubles and reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

However, Gueye found himself out of favour during his final season in Paris and was allowed to return to Goodison Park in 2022.

Gueye admits he didn’t intend plan for Everton return

Since his return nearly two years ago, Gueye sits top among Everton players in Premier League play for tackles (170) and possessions won in the middle third (221), while he’s second only to James Tarkowski (107) for interceptions (84).

What’s more, Gueye also established himself as something of a goal threat toward the end of the 2023/24 campaign, netting three times in his last six Premier League appearances as Everton confirmed their safety despite an eight-point deduction.

But it could have been very different for Gueye, whose plan was to remain in Paris long-term.

“Honestly, it wasn’t in my plan to return to Everton – I was in Paris and I thought I would stay there for a long time and fight with them, but then when I got the call from Everton to say they were interested me in bringing me back, and I couldn’t say no. I spoke to the Club and to people like Seamus [Coleman] and my mind was made up. I had to come back here,” Gueye told Everton’s official website.

The 34-year-old midfielder also addressed the Toffees’ recent battles against relegation and ambitions to return the club as contenders in the top half of the Premier League table.

Gueye added: “I will always give everything I have for Everton. Ultimately, as a Club, we’ve got to learn from things that have happened before and move forward because nobody wants the trend of just surviving to continue – it can’t be normal for Everton. The Club will find solutions, I’m sure. We stay positive and move forward.”