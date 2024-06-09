Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon had an impressive loan spell with Leeds United in the Championship last season.

The Welsh international failed to help them secure promotion to the Premier League, but there is no doubt that he was outstanding with his performances.

He has returned to his parent club, but he is expected to leave Spurs permanently in the summer. A return to Leeds is certainly on the cards, but Wales Online feel that Jose Mourinho could launch a raid on Tottenham for his former player.

The Portuguese manager has taken over at Fenerbahce and he needs to improve the squad during the summer transfer window. The Turkish outfit needs more quality at the back and a move for the 26-year-old might not be a bad idea.

He is likely to be available on a bargain and Jose Mourinho could use his connections at the North London club to get the deal done. Such a development will come as a major blow for Leeds, who will be hoping to bring him back to the club once again.

Jose Mourinho to deal a blow to Leeds hopes?

Leads need defensive quality next season and Rodon was an indispensable asset for them. He knows the club well and he would have settled in immediately and hit the ground running next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The report from Wales Online has shared information from Alasdair Gold of Football London that Mourinho likes the 26-year-old Tottenham defender and he could be keen on a reunion.

“I wonder, Jose quite liked Joe Rodon, I wonder if Jose would want to take Joe Rodon to Fenerbahce where he would do very very well,” Gold said.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United come forward with an offer to sign the player permanently and get the deal done.